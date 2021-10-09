iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Netherlands Win Away To Stay Ahead In World Cup Qualifying Group

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

20 mins ago 1 min read

Davy Klaassen scored the only goal as the Netherlands beat Latvia 1-0 away in Riga on Friday to keep themselves ahead in a tightly contest World Cup qualifying group.

Klaassen was unmarked at the back post to tuck away Memphis Depay’s corner after 19 minutes for the lone goal of the game, although the Dutch did dominate with almost relentless attacks in the closing 20 minutes and might have won by a larger margin.

Stefan de Vrij and Depay both sent good chances wide in the second half while at the other end of the field, Dutch goalkeeper Justin Bijlow made an important save from a corner in stoppage time to keep his side’s full haul of points intact.

The Netherlands advanced to 16 points in Group G, two ahead of Norway and four in front of third placed Turkey after those two countries drew 1-1 in Istanbul at the same time.

It was a third win in four games for the Dutch since Louis van Gaal returned as coach and they are expected to move closer to World Cup qualification when they host Gibraltar in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

Latvia remained on five points with a single win from their seven qualifying group games.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Premier League Clubs Demand Emergency Meeting Over Newcastle Takeover

12 mins ago
2 min read

England Give Conditional Approval For Ashes Tour To Australia

13 mins ago
2 min read

Raducanu Heads Back To Drawing Board After Indian Wells Defeat

15 mins ago
2 min read

F1 Team Staff Unhappy With Record 23 Races Should Leave – Tost

23 mins ago
1 min read

Late Mueller Goal Earns Comeback Win For Germany Over Romania

26 mins ago
3 min read

Manchester City Fight Back Twice In Thrilling Draw At Liverpool

6 days ago
3 min read

Son Shines As Tottenham End Streak With Win Over Villa

6 days ago
2 min read

Palace Fight Back To Secure Draw With Leicester

6 days ago
1 min read

Wissa Grabs Last-Gasp Winner As Brentford Beat West Ham

6 days ago
2 min read

Bavuma Confident Of Winning Fitness Battle For Twenty20 World Cup

6 days ago
2 min read

All Blacks Moving Forward Despite Springboks Loss – Foster

6 days ago
2 min read

Suarez Piles Misery On Former Club As Atletico See Off Barcelona

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Extends Stage 2 Load Shedding

18 seconds ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

6 mins ago
2 min read

Premier League Clubs Demand Emergency Meeting Over Newcastle Takeover

12 mins ago
2 min read

England Give Conditional Approval For Ashes Tour To Australia

13 mins ago