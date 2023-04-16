iAfrica

Netflix Unveils Ancient Egypt’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’

11 hours ago 1 min read

As part of a new docuseries on African queens, Netflix has just released the trailer for its episode dedicated to the most famous of them all, ‘Queen Cleopatra.’ Produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett-Smith, it tells the well-known story of the intrepid leader, but provides much greater back story about her origins and the challenges she faced as a ruler. As the trailer progresses, we see Cleopatra, in all her regal glory, accompanied by her army and advisors. But this is far from a simple tale of a powerful queen. The trailer hints at the many challenges and obstacles Cleopatra faced during her reign, including battles, political intrigue, and personal struggles. 

OKAYAFRICA

