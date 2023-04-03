Netflix Presents African Folktales, Reimagined Short Films

As part of a continuing effort to develop new African stories, Netflix is about to release an anthology of short films, called ‘African Folktales, Reimagined.’ In partnership with UNESCO, the company accepted over 2,000 submissions, from which it selected 6 to receive funding and mentoring, resulting in the shorts that will now appear in this release. From Afrofuturistic Sci-Fi to Western-inspired tales of revenge, the six shorts in the anthology all present contrasting approaches to narrative and craft but are united through a desire to provide insight into Africa’s varying cultures, traditions and beliefs. While all of the films offer some kind of cultural insight, they do so with an originality and flair that showcases the director’s storytelling prowess and their ability to breathe new life into classic tales from the continent.

