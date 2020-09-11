Nestlé Celebrates South Africa’s Heritage

Share with your network!

Each September, South Africans come together to reflect and celebrate their shared national identity.

This year, Nestlé, through its three iconic brands: NESTLÉ KITKAT, NESCAFÈ RICOFFY and NESTLÉ DESSERT AND COOKING CREAM have come together to celebrate #YourHeritageYourPride linking food, music, language, fashion and art as a way to bring us together.

“Food is a pillar of our South African culture as it brings us together. South Africans are also becoming more health conscious about their food preferences. For this reason, changes in consumer tastes and a growing interest in personalized nutrition are transforming how we develop our product portfolio because providing tastier, healthier and nutritious food, is a responsibility we take seriously as Nestlé,” stated Saint Tohlang, corporate communications and public affairs director at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region.

Over the years, Nestlé has invested through infrastructure development at our factories, supported many community development initiatives as well as skills development projects in South Africa. “90% of our products are made in South Africa and in fact, 100% of all the milk that we use in our dairy culinary range is sourced from South African milk farmers. Our combined local procurement spend in our South African-produced brands was over R1 billion in 2019,” added Tohlang.

Through this year’s #YourHeritageYourPride campaign, Nestlé intends to entrench its commitment and partnerships by rejoicing in South Africa’s diversity, celebrating the culture and the special moments that make us all proudly South African.

“While Nestlé is the biggest food company in the world, we are proud to have been a part of South Africa’s heritage for more than a century,” said Zumi Njongwe, consumer communication and marketing excellence director at Nestlé South Africa. “Across South Africa, millions of people have taken us into their homes, and their hearts. They have trusted us to help them wake up in the morning and make it through the day. In addition, they have let us help them raise their families and uplift their spirits with our treats when they are feeling low ; through our proudly South African food products,” added Njongwe.

NESTLÉ KITKAT

During Heritage Month, NESTLÉ KITKAT wants to encourage South Africans to have a break, by breaking the tension and connecting with fellow South Africans through Chit Chats with this much-loved chocolate brand. NESTLÉ KITKAT wants to inspire people to pause and through a change in perspective, see an opportunity to find common ground, so they can enjoy a moment together with a smile.

Through identified passion points; music, fashion, language and food, we will create Chit Chat moments that will break the tensions and bring people together. Keep an eye out for updates on which influential South Africans will lead the ChitChat series!

NESCAFÉ RICOFFY

Over the past several months, South Africans were given the opportunity to design a “Proudly Me” NESCAFÉ RICOFFY 750g Tin and see it come to life. South Africans voted and the three winning designers will be revealed and their designs will be available in stores this month.

In addition, despite a challenging 2020, we all have something to be grateful for. For this reason, this Heritage Month, NESCAFÉ RICOFFY is encouraging South Africans to share their special shared #MomentsofPride and celebrate the beautiful stories that inspire NESCAFÉ RICOFFY.

NESTLÉ DESSERT AND COOKING CREAM

To celebrate the nation’s diversity through food moments created with the Nestlé Dessert and Cooking Cream range, we are launching #DelightfullyMzansi – a creative platform that will enable us to celebrate and showcase all that makes us authentically South African as well as how food moments over authentically Mzansi occasions connect and unite us.

Stay tuned as we reveal our Icons of Heritage who have unapologetically celebrated their heritage through their creativity, from food, music and design. As we close off Heritage Month, we will be releasing a compilation of the #DelightfullyMzansi recipes to give consumers opportunities to create their delightfully Mzansi food moments at home!

