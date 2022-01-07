Nervous About Matric Results? Tips On How To Cope With Anxiety

After the sleepless nights leading up to the matric final exams, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, there is now the long, excruciating wait for results.

Chances are you’re probably starting to get pretty nervous right now. You’re not alone.

This is true for thousands of students who have completed their final exams in the past weeks. Whilst a vast majority are celebrating this amazing achievement, others are tense, concerned and troubled as they wait for their final results to be released in January 2022.

This anticipation causes many learners to struggle with the idea of disappointing their family, friends and themselves. You need to remember that at this point, you have done everything possible to ensure victory: all the extra sessions, missed important functions, late nights and beating COVID-19.

However, the build-up to results can prove to be too much for many. In fact, these next few weeks can be even more stressful than the entire year that heralded it.

Below are some tips for both learners and parents during the coming weeks leading up to receiving the final results:

Talk about your fears and feelings with those you trust. As clichéd as this might sound, it is important to “STAY CALM”. Once you receive your statement of results, take a deep breath, and don’t let a bad grade hold you back from pursuing your dreams and goals.

If your results are not quite what you desired, and even if it feels like the end of the world, remember that some of the world’s most successful people have experienced setbacks.

Success appears differently for everyone and most definitely is not defined by all “A’s”. If you are focusing on your own goals and future achievements, you are on the right path. Continuing to worry and stress over an aspect of your life that is now completely out of your control sets you up for a vicious cycle of negativity.

Attempt to inhabit a positive mindset, catch up on lost sleep, exercise, find a new hobby or try to get a holiday job. It is the festive season so make sure you have fun and take some time to think about your future options.

In the event that the results are not as good as expected parents must be there for their children by validating the importance of trying again or striving to do better. We learn from our slip-ups, so:

Create a positive environment to allow your child to share their thoughts, fears and concerns;

Support their dreams and goals;

Motivate them to turn a setback into a breakthrough; and

Work together to set goals, identify areas to focus on and track future progress.

Remember that success is not always about achieving the best but is often how you accept challenges, solve problems and continue with determination to succeed. If things did not go the way you planned, it is not the end of the world; there are always options. Apply for remarking, write supplementary exams or redo matric via a college.

Good luck to all matriculants on their final results and future endeavours.

