iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nerves and Excitement as Kenyan Learners Return to Class

16 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Millions of mask-wearing pupils in Kenya have returned to school nine months after they were closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The learners’ temperatures were checked and they were required to use sanitiser before entering classrooms. But Kenya’s National Union of Teachers’ say that the return to school plan was “inadequate”. Government has not released funds to schools to buy thermometers, sanitisers and other items required to implement the health protocols. Education Minister George Magoha has especially been criticised for suggesting that schools should consider learning under trees as a way of avoiding overcrowding in classes. Some said the minister was expressing a cavalier attitude towards public schools which, compared to private ones, often have fewer resources to cater for their huge pupil population. Apart from pupils in their final year, who returned to school late in 2020, those in other grades will repeat the academic year. Kenya has reported almost 97,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 1,600 deaths since the start of the outbreak in March last year. Over the weekend President Uhuru Kenyatta extended an overnight curfew until March to help prevent the spread of the virus.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

These Kids Gave Famous Sci-fi Movies an African Twist

16 hours ago
1 min read

Jack Ma’s Abscence is Felt at the Africa’s Business Heroes Programme

16 hours ago
2 min read

Africa’s Arts and Culture Scene During the Pandemic

16 hours ago
2 min read

The Battle of the Sahel Claims More Lives

16 hours ago
1 min read

DRC’s Wanted MP Arrested in France

16 hours ago
1 min read

Ex CAR President Probed for Starting a Rebellion

16 hours ago
1 min read

Digitizing Rwanda’s Healthcare Paper Trail

16 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Free Trade Deal Finally Comes to Life

16 hours ago
1 min read

Africa in the Race for A Covid-19 Vaccine

16 hours ago
1 min read

‘Star Feminine Band’ are Benin’s Bright Future

2 weeks ago
1 min read

African Authors Offered Up a Host of Worlds to Escape To

2 weeks ago
1 min read

2020 Saw another Few Great Leaps forward for Kenya’s Tech Startup Ecosystem

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Durban Police In Search For Source Of Six Dumped Fetuses

2 hours ago
1 min read

Masiphumelele Displaced Residents Promised New Homes

2 hours ago
1 min read

Government Officials Must Admit Failures – Holomisa

2 hours ago
1 min read

12 601 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 hours ago