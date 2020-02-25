Nersa To Carefully Consider Submissions Against Eskom Tariff Hikes

Energy regulator Nersa said that it would carefully consider the submissions made by the vulnerable on Eskom’s latest tariff hike proposal.

Nersa wrapped up hearings in Midrand on Monday where the public was given a last chance to voice their views.

Eskom wants to secure more than R27 billion from taxpayers through a 16.6% tariff hike in April and 16.72% next year.

The majority of those who weighed in were pensioners.

Chairperson of the hearings Nomfundo Maseti said that some of their arguments were compelling.

“They’re putting their situations there to say that they don’t even use electricity for cooking, sometimes only for lighting. Some of these people have medication that needs to be kept in the fridge, so they’re unable to switch on their fridges because they don’t have electricity or sometimes they’re adversely affected by load shedding.”

Jacob Kganedi from the Soweto electricity crisis committee said that residents in the township simply could not afford a tariff hike.

EWN