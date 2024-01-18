Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Set To Auction His ID book

Nelson Mandela’s identity document (ID) book is set to be auctioned by his daughter, Makaziwe.

This follows a two-year battle where the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) went to court to try and block the sale of the items, describing them as heritage objects.

Under the country’s Heritage Act, such items cannot be removed from the country without a permit.

The ID book, which he received in 1993 after his release from prison, is among 69 other items set to be sold in February.

The proceeds from the items are intended to finance a memorial garden to honour the late former president.