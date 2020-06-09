Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund Needs Your 67 Kilometres

Share with your network!

This Mandela Day will be the first ever marked amongst a global pandemic. As both the sports and eventing industries are massively impacted by being unable to celebrate Mandela Day through physical activations, this year the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) is bringing a massive virtual race – 67 Kilometres for Mandela Day – to homes and streets everywhere.

“With families, individuals and athletes largely confined to their homes during lockdown, this initiative will secure much needed funds while providing an entertaining goal driven purpose for exercise enthusiasts around the country and the globe,” says event organiser Andrew Ross, Managing Director of eventing and experiential agency Chaos Theory.

“We’re inviting walkers, cyclists and runners to join our virtual event online from anywhere in the world to make a huge difference to the children of South Africa. What makes the ‘67 Kilometres for Mandela Day’ event even more special is that this year NMCF celebrates 25 years of existence.

The challenge can be completed anytime between today and the 18th July when we acknowledge Mandela Day.”

Nomthi Mnisi, Director of Communications and Marketing at NMCF said: “Although the Covid-19 pandemic has turned our lives upside down, it has also unlocked creative ways in which we can still engage our community to meet the needs of the young people we serve. The idea of strengthening families especially whilst promoting health aligns directly with our cause and mandate.”

Andrew adds: “The online route will be uploaded for walkers, runners and cyclists to follow through iconic South African landmarks starting at The Apartheid Museum and travelling past the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, Constitution Hill and Lilliesleaf farm, the route ends in Vilakazi Street, Soweto at Nelson Mandela’s home.”

“Participants can log onto our dedicated virtual event software online, create a profile and link their smart devices. Daily data uploads are plotted on the virtual route, over-laid into a Google Street view so they can see how they are comparing to other ‘racers’ in the same event – real time,” he says.

Exercise data linked to all major smart devices will be supported with the virtual race app available in Android and Apple stores.

The challenge can be completed in the timeframe that suits the participant, either individually or in teams and each participant that completes the race will receive a finisher’s medal and have the ability to purchase race merchandise through the platform.

Join the 67 Kilometres for Mandela Day Facebook group or follow #67km4MandelaDay

Entries are accommodated online at www.vfcseries.com or search 67 Kilometres for Mandela Day on Quicket, – registration fees start at R250. Brands wanting to get involved in the inaugural 67 Kilometres for Mandela Day can contact Andrew on 083 400 9031 or andrew@chaostheory.co.za or James Cameron at james@chaostheory.co.za

