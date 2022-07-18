iAfrica

Nelson Mandela Bay Water Reserves ‘Uncomfortably Low’

Water Is Life
2 hours ago

The water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay is now being described as dire.

The Water and Sanitation Department says available reserves are alarmingly low.

This is despite some much-needed rainfall in the area.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We were fortunate over the last couple of days.

“We had a bit of rain and we had some savings in terms of water use that allowed levels to rise a bit… Usable water remains at under 3 percent. The combined we could be able to use is still terribly low… it is a dire situation that is quite uncomfortable.”

