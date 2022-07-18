Nelson Mandela Bay Water Reserves ‘Uncomfortably Low’

The water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay is now being described as dire.
The Water and Sanitation Department says available reserves are alarmingly low.
This is despite some much-needed rainfall in the area.
Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We were fortunate over the last couple of days.
“We had a bit of rain and we had some savings in terms of water use that allowed levels to rise a bit… Usable water remains at under 3 percent. The combined we could be able to use is still terribly low… it is a dire situation that is quite uncomfortable.”
More Stories
Mbalula To Meet With Taxi Bosses To Avoid Possible Shutdown
Duarte Hailed As A Staunch And Courageous Activist
Jessie Duarte Passes Away
NICD Reports 406 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cele Says No Arrests Yet For Soweto Tavern Shooting
SIU Studying State Capture Report
Nzimande Says No To Contesting State Power
NICD Reports 482 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Taxpayers Urged To Use Digital Platforms
Presidency Refutes Teffo Claims
Members Nominated For Leadership Positions Must Declare All Funding Sources – ANC
NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA