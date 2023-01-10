Nelson Mandela Bay Unable To Meet Daily Water Demand

Nelson Mandela Bay is continuing to experience its worst drought in decades.

The municipality says it cannot meet the daily demand of 286 mega-litres of water.

Dam levels are sitting below the 15 percent mark, with no end to the seven-year drought in sight.

Temperatures in the metro are, in fact, expected to soar in days to come.

Some residents in Kariega haven’t had water for the past three months.

Officials had sent water tankers to the area as a temporary relief measure but residents say this was not enough.

