iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay Unable To Meet Daily Water Demand

Image: Pexels
3 hours ago 1 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay is continuing to experience its worst drought in decades.

The municipality says it cannot meet the daily demand of 286 mega-litres of water.

Dam levels are sitting below the 15 percent mark, with no end to the seven-year drought in sight.

Temperatures in the metro are, in fact, expected to soar in days to come.

Some residents in Kariega haven’t had water for the past three months.

Officials had sent water tankers to the area as a temporary relief measure but residents say this was not enough.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

We Inherited A Bankrupt Metro – Tshwane Coalition Government

3 hours ago
1 min read

No Fear Of Increased Hospitalisations – de Oliveira

3 hours ago
1 min read

New Covid-19 Subvariant Being Monitored Closely In SA

3 hours ago
2 min read

Attempted Murder On Eskom CEO André de Ruyter Confirmed

3 days ago
5 min read

US Announces More Than $3B In Military Aid To Ukraine

3 days ago
4 min read

Kevin McCarthy Elected Republican U.S. House Speaker, But At A Cost

3 days ago
1 min read

Economic Transformation, Recovery & Growth High On The ANC’s Agenda – Ramaphosa

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC Resolves To Keep Step-Aside Policy

4 days ago
1 min read

Stage 3, 4 Load Shedding Pattern To Continue Indefinitely – Eskom

4 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Residents Warned Of Online Housing Scam

4 days ago
2 min read

Britain Says Russia May Have Stored Ammunition At Site Of Barracks Attack

5 days ago
4 min read

Thousands Gather In St. Peter’s Square For The Funeral Of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

5 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Growth In Cashless Transactions Spurs New And Innovative Payment Solutions

3 hours ago
4 min read

The Biggest Italian Wine Show Comes To Cape Town

3 hours ago
4 min read

Five Skills To Future-Proof Your Career This Year

3 hours ago
1 min read

We Inherited A Bankrupt Metro – Tshwane Coalition Government

3 hours ago

Share