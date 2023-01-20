iAfrica

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Faces Severe Water Restrictions

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has been in the grip of a severe drought that’s lasted eight years.

And now with some of the metro’s major dams approaching zero capacity, the city is appealing to residents to reduce their water consumption.

Up to ten water augmentation projects have been earmarked to provide some relief.

Dam levels continue to drop at an alarming rate here.

The metro’s main dam, Impofu has now reached a record low of less than seven percent.

The ongoing rolling blackouts have not made things any easier, impacting the pumping of water from smaller reservoirs.

Mayor Retief Odendaal says his administration is now trying to do things differently along with the support they’re getting from national government.   

