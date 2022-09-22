Nelson Mandela Bay Elects New Mayor

The DA’s Retief Ondendaal beat out the ANC’s Wandisile Jikeka by 60 to 59 votes to become the new mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.
A vote took place in the early hours of Thursday morning after a long council sitting full of drama.
Mayor Eugene Johnson was removed through a no-confidence motion by a multi-party coalition.
62 councillors voted in favour of Johnson’s removal and 58 voted against the ACDP-led motion.
