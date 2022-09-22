iAfrica

Nelson Mandela Bay Elects New Mayor

5 hours ago 1 min read

The DA’s Retief Ondendaal beat out the ANC’s Wandisile Jikeka by 60 to 59 votes to become the new mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

A vote took place in the early hours of Thursday morning after a long council sitting full of drama.

Mayor Eugene Johnson was removed through a no-confidence motion by a multi-party coalition.

62 councillors voted in favour of Johnson’s removal and 58 voted against the ACDP-led motion.

