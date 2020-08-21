iAfrica

Nehawu To Embark On Mass Protest Action

9 mins ago 1 min read

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has announced its commitment to various forms of protest action intended to bring attention to the plight of healthcare workers who have faced severe strain during the coronavirus pandemic. The union’s general secretary Zola Saphetha confirmed that the multi-phased protest approach would begin with pickets on Monday 24 August.

Healthcare workers have been encouraged to picket during their lunch breaks. On 28 August, Nehawu has called for health workers to stay at home.

The strike is expected to climax in the first week of September should Health Minister Zweli Mkhize fail to address the union’s concerns. Chief among the union’s qualms is the lack of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) afforded to healthcare workers. Sapetha added:

“Workers are extremely angry at the poor pace of transformation and government’s inability to improve the lives of public servants including freezing their wage increases.”

