Nehawu To Down Tools At SARSA After Wage Negotiations Stall

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union said its members would continue withholding their services at the South African Revenue Services (SARS) after wage negotiations deadlocked.
The union has rejected the employer’s offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it was an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.
Workers affiliated with Nehawu and the Public Servants Association sought to resume their strike – which began in May.
The workers demand a 12% wage hike – among others.
SARS has previously said it tried to find common ground with the striking workers but there was no movement in a positive direction.
