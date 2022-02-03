Nehawu To Challenge ANC In Court Over Unpaid Salaries

Labour Union Nehawu has taken the ANC to the Labour Court, demanding the immediate payment of staff salaries.
In a statement, the union accuses the ruling party of deliberately failing to honour its financial obligations to staff since October last year.
They say that while ANC staff are defaulting on debt repayments, the party’s leadership was seen “cutting cakes” for its January 8th celebrations.
Luthuli House staffers are currently on a stay away.
The ANC has been struggling to meet its salary obligations for at least three months due, it says, to a shortage of funding.
