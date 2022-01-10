Nehawu Tells Members Not To Report To Work At Parliament

Trade union Nehawu has told members working at Parliament not to report for work.
It’s citing concerns over working conditions following the recent fire that ravaged the national legislature.
But Parliament said that there was already restricted access to areas affected by the inferno so as not to put anyone in danger.
Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that the union’s statement was not helping matters.
“Public exchanges during this time of crisis remain unhelpful and may serve to negatively affect the ongoing process of implementing the institutional business continuity and recovery plan,” Mothapo said.
