Nehawu Slams Ramaphosa

Nehawu says President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to address most issues facing the people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19.
Among their concerns, is the government’s vaccine roll-out strategy.
The union says it hasn’t seen operational elements such as a vaccination training programme for clinicians and education for healthcare workers.
It says it will also intensify its fight for the payment of increases to frontline workers – and public servants in general.
Nehawu welcomes the intention to fill all vacant health posts and calls on the government to include trade unions in the process.
