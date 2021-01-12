iAfrica

Nehawu Slams Ramaphosa

3 hours ago 1 min read

Nehawu says President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to address most issues facing the people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19.

Among their concerns, is the government’s vaccine roll-out strategy.

The union says it hasn’t seen operational elements such as a vaccination training programme for clinicians and education for healthcare workers.

It says it will also intensify its fight for the payment of increases to frontline workers – and public servants in general.

Nehawu welcomes the intention to fill all vacant health posts and calls on the government to include trade unions in the process.

