Nehawu Set To Ditch ANC At The Polls

The ANC-led government has reneged on its three-year public service wage agreement and now Nehawu is threatening to withdraw its support from the party in upcoming local government elections.
The tripartite alliance will be discussed at the union’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial congress this week.
Nehawu KZN secretary Ayanda Blessing Zulu said, “one of the issues that will be discussed by the congress, will be the state of the alliance.”
“Our recent central executive committee took a decision noting that the ANC-led government failed to implement resolution one of 2018.”
