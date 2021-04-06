iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nehawu Set To Ditch ANC At The Polls

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The ANC-led government has reneged on its three-year public service wage agreement and now Nehawu is threatening to withdraw its support from the party in upcoming local government elections.

Now, Nehawu is threatening to withdraw its support from the party in upcoming local government elections.

The tripartite alliance will be discussed at the union’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial congress this week.

Nehawu KZN secretary Ayanda Blessing Zulu said, “one of the issues that will be discussed by the congress, will be the state of the alliance.”

“Our recent central executive committee took a decision noting that the ANC-led government failed to implement resolution one of 2018.”

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

2 hours ago
1 min read

Almost 100 Lives Lost On SA Roads Over Easter

2 hours ago
1 min read

Reports Of National Shutdown Is ‘Rumour-Mongering’ – Mashatile

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 452 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
1 min read

I Wasn’t An Experiment Gone Wrong – Maimane

1 day ago
1 min read

Masinenge Shack Fire Victims Rebuild

1 day ago
1 min read

Lesufi Denies Tender Irregularity Claims

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 463 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Publisher Jonathan Ball Passes Away

2 days ago
1 min read

More South Africans Accounted For In Mozambique

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 777 More COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Police Van Torched At Muldersdrift Tavern

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

2 hours ago
1 min read

Almost 100 Lives Lost On SA Roads Over Easter

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nehawu Set To Ditch ANC At The Polls

2 hours ago
1 min read

Reports Of National Shutdown Is ‘Rumour-Mongering’ – Mashatile

2 hours ago