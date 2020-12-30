iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nehawu Rejects Government’s COVID-19 Resurgence Plan

Cuban Health Specialists arriving in South Africa to curb the spread of COVID-19. Photo Credit: GCIS

3 hours ago 1 min read

Health and Allied Workers’ Union Nehawu has rejected government’s plan to deal with the second wave of COVID-19 infections. 

The union says it is now convinced that the government is not ready to deal with the second wave. 

“We are highly disappointed with what was presented as a resurgence plan because it seems as if there were no lessons learned from the first wave, said Nehawu’s Zola Sephatha.

“From this meeting, we are more than convinced that government is not ready to confront or respond to the second wave.”

Nehawu met Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday to discuss frontline workers’ problems. 

The union raised concerns about issues, including the procurement of PPE and healthcare worker safety.

