Nehawu Issues Scathing Critism

Share with your network!

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union has issued a statement that criticised the African National Congress , Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

The union has highlighted the plight of healthcare workers, saying there’s been a daily increase in the number of workers infected with the virus.

The union said the fight against the virus had moved from communities into healthcare facilities that were under severe pressure amid the virus.

It further called on Minister Zulu to address their workers’ concerns, who have been infected at various facilities.

Nehawu has also warned the ANC that “workers patience is running thin,” warning that they may explore other options during the next elections.

The union has welcomed government’s response to urgently deal with the lack personal protective equipment, as well as the ANC’s response to PPE corruption in Gauteng.

Share with your network!