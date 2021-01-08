Nehawu Concerned About Healthcare Workers

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union says it’s concerned about the number of healthcare workers being infected with COVID-19.
It says healthcare workers in Gauteng are struggling to treat the increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients in the province.
The union is pleading with the government to provide additional resources to health facilities.
“Most of our frontline workers, health workers, in general, are getting infected,” says Nehawu’s Clement Marule.
Marule says that it is a concern as people are returning from holiday.
More Stories
Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of The Weekend
ANC Sidesteps Magashule Issue
Western Cape Warns Of Third COVID-19 Wave
SA Records 20 999 New COVID-19 Cases And 441 More Deaths
COVID-19 Protocols Cause Life Threatening Delays At Lebombo Border
SAB Supports Measured Alcohol Restrictions, But Will Approach The Courts
South Africa Secures 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine By End Of January
Zikalala Concerned About Frontline Workers
Experts Allay Fears About COVID-19 Variant
SANDF To Be Deployed In Western Cape
SA Records Grim High Of 21 832 COVID-19 Cases
Eskom Implements Stage 2 Nighttime Loadshedding For 2 Days Starting Wednesday