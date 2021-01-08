Nehawu Concerned About Healthcare Workers

Share with your network!

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union says it’s concerned about the number of healthcare workers being infected with COVID-19.

It says healthcare workers in Gauteng are struggling to treat the increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients in the province.

The union is pleading with the government to provide additional resources to health facilities.

“Most of our frontline workers, health workers, in general, are getting infected,” says Nehawu’s Clement Marule.

Marule says that it is a concern as people are returning from holiday.

