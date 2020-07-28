Nehawu Announces Massive Health Workers Protest For 21 August

Share with your network!

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) announced a massive protest in the health sector, scheduled for 21 August.

The union is concerned about the lack of protective equipment in public hospitals as COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in the country.

Nehawu’s general secretary Zola Saphetha said that the protest will be “in the form of a complete withdrawal of our labour. Unfortunately, that will happen at the peak of this virus.”

According to Saphetha they had uncovered a general shortage of PPE equipment at the facilities that had been visited.

Saphetha: “In all institutions, there are no regular briefings to the labour representatives on infections, cases of isolation, recoveries, and fatalities.” “Across the board, we have found no branch of the union that has expressed satisfaction with the management’s consultation process.” Saphetha continued.

