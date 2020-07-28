Nehawu Announces Massive Health Workers Protest For 21 August

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) announced a massive protest in the health sector, scheduled for 21 August.
The union is concerned about the lack of protective equipment in public hospitals as COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in the country.
Nehawu’s general secretary Zola Saphetha said that the protest will be “in the form of a complete withdrawal of our labour. Unfortunately, that will happen at the peak of this virus.”
According to Saphetha they had uncovered a general shortage of PPE equipment at the facilities that had been visited.
Saphetha: “In all institutions, there are no regular briefings to the labour representatives on infections, cases of isolation, recoveries, and fatalities.” “Across the board, we have found no branch of the union that has expressed satisfaction with the management’s consultation process.” Saphetha continued.
More Stories
Omotoso Sex Trafficking Trial Postponed Once Again
Northern Cape Farm Murder: Body Of Daughter Found, Elderly Parents Still Missing
Cape Communities Band Together For Survival
How SA Children’s Home Is Coping With Covid
Church Shooting – Pieter Van Der Westhuizen’s Lawyer Speaks Out
South Africa Faces Wealth Deterioration Crisis
Tourism And Hospitality Workers Need Protection Not Attack
From The President’s Desk: This Is Not The Time To Despair But To Act
Lichtenburg Labour Centre Closed Due To COVID-19
W. Cape Reiterates Objection To Closing Schools Amid Covid-19 Outbreak
Sisulu: Loss Of Income, Covid-19 Economic Impact Behind Cape Land Invasion
Steady Increase In Gauteng’s COVID-19 Recoveries Gives Hope, Says Masuku