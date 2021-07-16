Need To Get Food To Your Family In KZN? Drop Off At Seeff Properties Edenvale

Seeff Edenvale has a truck available which will be escorted to Durban (for drop off in Pietermaritzburg and Umhlanga), and is calling on anyone who would like to get food parcels to their families to drop it off at Seeff Edenvale by 5pm on Tuesday, 20th July.
Drop off point until 5pm on Tuesday, 20th July
Seeff Edenvale – 13 Linksfield Road, Dunvegan, Edenvale
Two collection points in KZN from 9am on Friday, 23rd July
1) Seeff Pietermaritzburg – 296 Bulwer Street, Pietermaritzburg
2) Seeff Umhlanga – 179 Ridge Road, Umhlanga Rocks
Food hampers must be non-perishable and clearly labelled with the name of the recipients and the branch.
Seeff is using its “Home2Home” CSR initiative for this. For more information, contact Seeff National Marketing Manager, Ted Frazer on 083 365 2117.
More Stories
DKMS Africa Sets Aside R2m For Blood Stem Cell Treatment For SA’s Child Cancer Patients
eLearning Indaba Unleashes The Power Of Adaptive Learning
Frogfoot Partners With 20 Charities Across SA For Mandela Day And Invites The Public To Partake
Inyathelo Advice For Nonprofits On The Frontline As SA Battles Violent Unrest
SAB Responds To The Unrest In South Africa
Calling All Female Entrepreneurs: Inspiring, Thriving Women Entrepreneurs Summit Aug 13
World Youth Skills Day – Bridging The Skills Gap With New Job-Readiness Programme
Hippo Toy Brings Winter Smiles to Vulnerable Kids
Relate Collaborates With Two Local, Female Founded Brands Ahead Of Women’s Month
FNB Entry Market Customers To Get Weekly Grocery Vouchers, More Data And Cheaper Cash Withdrawals
Franschhoek Restaurant Recovery Initiative Aims To Help Local Restaurants
Dramatically More Covid-19 Vaccination Sites Needed – Learn How To Set Up A Site Free