Need To Get Food To Your Family In KZN? Drop Off At Seeff Properties Edenvale

Seeff Edenvale has a truck available which will be escorted to Durban (for drop off in Pietermaritzburg and Umhlanga), and is calling on anyone who would like to get food parcels to their families to drop it off at Seeff Edenvale by 5pm on Tuesday, 20th July.

Drop off point until 5pm on Tuesday, 20th July

Seeff Edenvale – 13 Linksfield Road, Dunvegan, Edenvale

Two collection points in KZN from 9am on Friday, 23rd July

1) Seeff Pietermaritzburg – 296 Bulwer Street, Pietermaritzburg

2) Seeff Umhlanga – 179 Ridge Road, Umhlanga Rocks

Food hampers must be non-perishable and clearly labelled with the name of the recipients and the branch.

Seeff is using its “Home2Home” CSR initiative for this. For more information, contact Seeff National Marketing Manager, Ted Frazer on 083 365 2117.

