Need a Break? Here Are 5 Ways to Make Time for Yourself

The year is officially in full swing, and we all have various commitments to juggle on a daily basis. From children and cooking, to work meetings and exercise, we all have so much to do, so that leaves very little time for ourselves. Read on for five easy ways to make some time for yourself.

Save a trip to the grocery store by ordering online

Many of us are back to our normal work routines, which involves getting up earlier, enduring the daily commute and having to come home and prepare meals for either just ourselves, roommates or our families. A trip to the shops can take over an hour when going during peak times, so why not save yourself the trouble and order your groceries online? Cape Town-based retailer Yebo Fresh has affordable, fresh groceries available to order on their online store or via WhatsApp, and they deliver anywhere within 40km of the CBD. What’s more, they provide great savings with their different combos!

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

This is an obvious one, but probably the hardest to implement. We don’t all like sticking our hand up when we are feeling overwhelmed, whether it’s because we don’t want to be judged or want to stay in control. But despite this, there may be times when things do get a bit too busy, and it may impact your sleep or even mental health. Reach out to a close friend if you need help with personal things around the house, or speak to your partner about helping out a bit more if you do the bulk of managing your home. You may even find that just speaking to someone about how you feel will make a difference.

Establish a skincare routine

Yes, we know. Skincare routines have been all the rage for the last year or so, and perhaps due to us being stuck indoors for the better part of 2020, we just had more time to spend on ourselves. Besides the obvious benefits for your skin, taking 5 – 10 minutes, or 30 minutes once a week, to properly focus on your skin can prove to be quite therapeutic. Whether you choose to take a few minutes for yourself every evening, or dedicate a Friday night to it, establish a little ritual for yourself where you can shut out the world and focus on yourself.

Not sure where to begin with skincare? Check out local brand Chick Cosmetics, a cosmetics brand with a big focus on skin. They have single items like eye creams, eye masks, hydrating sprays and serums, as well as bundles, which allow you to save some cash on your order.

Take yourself on a date

This may be a little awkward for some, if you are not used to dining alone or spending time alone in public, but it can do wonders if you need some time for yourself. Depending on your budget, or how busy you are, you could try taking yourself for a weekly coffee and take in your surroundings. Perhaps visit somewhere beautiful like the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront for amazing views of the ocean, making your alone time even more special.

Get into the swing of meditating

Not keen to break the bank while taking some time out for yourself? Why not try meditating to help yourself relax? Meditating has been a common practice for many years, and has become a global phenomenon. When first trying it out, it may seem a bit difficult to completely empty your mind, but this will change with practice. All you need to do is find a calm place to relax. If you would prefer some help, there are tons of free videos and guided meditations available on streaming services like Spotify and YouTube.

