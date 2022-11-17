Nedbank YouthX Live Event To Showcase Latest Trends In Technology And Inspire Next Set Of Innovators

Technology and innovation create opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore new business venutures and help the youth find new career opportunities to participate in the economy of the country. The youth play a critical role in advancing technology and innovation, which can turbocharge economic growth and employment opportunities. Nedbank created YouthX, a movement to encourage the birth of ideas by allowing the youth to exchange with youth to unlock their potential.

The youth will have an opportunity to learn from, and engage with, changemakers at the Tech & Innovation YouthX Live event, happening at the Hearty Collective in Cape Town, this Saturday, 19th of November. Last year’s Tech & Innovation Changemaker of the Year, Keitumetse Pule, will be part of the four changemakers in this category. With the programme kick-starting at 12h00 midday, Attendees can look forward to masterclasses from Ulrico Grech-Cumbo, co-founder of one of the biggest virtual reality studios; Dr Cherise Dunn, a pioneer of bringing 3D printing; and Baratang Miya, founder of GirlHype Code.

Joining the changemakers will be Linda Gcwabe, financial education facilitator from Nedbank, who will share valuable tips on equipping the youth with financial education and practical tools to help them make better money choices. Mainstream artists such as Hiphop start YoungstaCPT and Dee Koala will be handling the entertainment duties as well as competitions with great prizes that will be up for grabs throughout the day.

‘Unemployment has been an ongoing challenge, especially among the youth of South Africa. We hope that with these industry leaders can spark inspiration with those attending the event to encourage them to get that big idea off the ground,’ said Nedbank’s Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Khensani Nobanda. ‘As we look forward to the 4th YouthX Live event, we urge young people to register, join the movement and learn from our experts in the Tech & Innovation space,’ she said.

Keitumetse Pule won the Changemaker of the Year Award based on her entry for an app she was developing to help make legal education and services more accessible. ‘Nedbank YouthX has impacted me and my business positively. The support I received in funding was crucial to building my app and growing our business. I am looking forward to seeing the programme do the same for someone else this year as the assistance I received helped immensely in getting my business to where it is today,’ says Pule.

With thre successful YouthX Live events in the Arts & Culture category, Sport & Entertainment category and Social Good & Sustainability all wrapped up, Tech & Innovation is the final category in the hybrid series of events. Anyone can attend, whether in person or via streaming on te YouthX app or Unlocked.me. Tickets to attend the physical event are free and available at Ticket Pro.

