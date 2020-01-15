Wed. Jan 15th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Necsa Now Without A Board After Remaining Members Resign

Nesca

FILE: Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS.

5 mins ago 1 min read

JOHANNESBURG – The remaining board members at troubled South African State Nuclear Company (Necsa) have all resigned.

The energy ministry has confirmed it received a combined resignation letter that was submitted to Minister Gwede Mantashe late on Tuesday.

It said officials would now prioritise new appointments to the board.

The department’s Natie Shabangu said: “The department is in the process of replenishing the board.”

Necsa is one of the world’s largest producers of medical radioisotopes and promotes research and development in nuclear energy.

But it’s been mired in a financial and operational crisis, like other state-run firms including power utility Eskom.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cop Shot, Wounded in Muizenberg

9 mins ago
1 min read

Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg testifies at Zondo Inquiry

12 mins ago
1 min read

Why Eskom Workers Will Picket At Megawatt Park Today

15 mins ago
1 min read

Dept Blames Arsonists For Sebokeng School Fire

20 mins ago
1 min read

Peter Moyo’s Lawyers Not Backing Down Despite Old Mutual Winning Court Appeal

24 mins ago
2 min read

Back To School: Bells Ring For The First Time In 2020

27 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Necsa Now Without A Board After Remaining Members Resign

5 mins ago
1 min read

Cop Shot, Wounded in Muizenberg

9 mins ago
1 min read

Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg testifies at Zondo Inquiry

12 mins ago
3 min read

Mouthwatering Food & Drinks, Electrifying Music Performances, And Fun Workshops: EatDrinkFestival‘19 Was The Highlight Of Detty December!

14 mins ago