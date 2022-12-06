NEC Resolves For Ramaphosa To Remain ANC President

The African National Congress’ (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to reject Parliament’s Section 89 panel report, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s review application at the Constitutional Court.
The ANC NEC, which is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, convened a special meeting on Monday to discuss Ramaphosa’s fate, following the release of the report.
The report found that Ramaphosa might have violated his oath of office and the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Activities Act
After a marathon two-day meeting, the ANC NEC resolved that Ramaphosa would continue as the party and the country’s president.
Briefing the media on the NEC’s outcomes, ANC acting secretary general Paul Mashatile said the party’s Parliamentary caucus was advised to vote against noting the report on Tuesday.
Parliament is expected to sit to debate the Section 89 panel report on Tuesday.
