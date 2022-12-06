iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NEC Resolves For Ramaphosa To Remain ANC President

REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
18 mins ago 1 min read

The African National Congress’ (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to reject Parliament’s Section 89 panel report, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s review application at the Constitutional Court.

The ANC NEC, which is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, convened a special meeting on Monday to discuss Ramaphosa’s fate, following the release of the report.

The report found that Ramaphosa might have violated his oath of office and the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Activities Act

After a marathon two-day meeting, the ANC NEC resolved that Ramaphosa would continue as the party and the country’s president.

Briefing the media on the NEC’s outcomes, ANC acting secretary general Paul Mashatile said the party’s Parliamentary caucus was advised to vote against noting the report on Tuesday.

Parliament is expected to sit to debate the Section 89 panel report on Tuesday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Dut And Lenovo Launches Robogirl 2022 To Train Young Female Learners On Coding And Robotics

50 seconds ago
2 min read

EFF To Open Racial Discrimination Case With HRC Following Racist CT Pub Incident

14 mins ago
1 min read

Mabuza Implicated In R35bn Land Claim Scam

21 mins ago
1 min read

Parts Of Joburg Without Power After Severe Storms

28 mins ago
1 min read

MPs Vote To Move Phala Phala Debate To Next Week

31 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Will Not Resign, Spokesperson Says

2 days ago
1 min read

Majodina Says There’s No Reason To Panic

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC NEC To Meet Again On Phala Phala

3 days ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Blackouts From 4pm

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC NEC To Have Emergency Meeting

4 days ago
1 min read

Mantashe Trashes Phala Phala Report

4 days ago
1 min read

President Must Step Down – Outa

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Dut And Lenovo Launches Robogirl 2022 To Train Young Female Learners On Coding And Robotics

50 seconds ago
4 min read

Santam Report Reveals Why Customer Experience Reigns Supreme In A Post-Covid South Africa

5 mins ago
4 min read

South Africa’s First Interactive Livestream Mall Is Launched

10 mins ago
2 min read

EFF To Open Racial Discrimination Case With HRC Following Racist CT Pub Incident

14 mins ago

Share