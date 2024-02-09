Nearly Half of Kenyans have Admitted to being Stressed about their Personal Finances

Most of those dealing with financial stress say it has impacted their social well-being. The survey revealed that most working-class Kenyans fall in the “sandwich generation”, meaning that they have both their children and elderly parents relying on them financially. According to the survey, about 75 percent of the working class have children dependants, while 58 per cent have elders relying on them. The survey also showed that 46 per cent of Kenyan adults currently care for their children and parents.

BUSINESS INSIDER