NDZ Calls On Ramaphosa To Step Aside

Photo Credit: Twitter/@MyANC
33 mins ago 1 min read

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside.

She was responding to the findings of the Section 89 panel looking into the Phala Phala farm theft.

 The panel handed over its report to Parliament on Wednesday. 

Dlamini-Zuma has previously criticised the ANC’s step-aside rule, calling it unjust.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is studying the findings of the Phala Phala report and will respond to it soon.

The Section 89 panel found prima facie evidence against him concerning the robbery at his game farm.

The panel found the President may have committed serious misconduct and violated the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

It also found he may have acted inconsistently with his oath of office and exposed himself to a conflict of interest.

The panel says many questions are still unanswered.

These include where the money came from and why it was not reported as an ordinary crime.

Section 89 of the Constitution allows for the removal of a sitting President on grounds of a serious violation of the Constitution or the law and serious misconduct or an inability to perform the functions of the office.

The President denies all allegations levelled against him.

