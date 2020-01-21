Tue. Jan 21st, 2020

Ndabeni-Abrahams Welcomes Probe Into Claims Of Using Tax-Payers Money

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on Monday said she supported calls for an investigation into whether she abused her office by using taxpayer’s money to fund her anniversary celebrations.

The Sunday Independent reported that Ndabeni-Abrahams allegedly went on an office trip to the United States and Europe with her husband.

The paper claimed her spouse used a chauffeur-driven car that was allocated to her to travel from Switzerland to France for a shopping spree. The minister has denied this.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said the Sunday Independent report was malicious and unfounded and has challenged journalists to provide proof that she abused taxpayer’s money.

She said it was a coincidence that the trip happened during her wedding anniversary.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said she did nothing wrong as the ministerial handbook allows for spouses to accompany members of the executive on a maximum of two official trips a year.

She said she had nothing to hide and welcomed the Economic Freedom Fighters’ call for an investigation into the matter.

EWN

