Ndabeni-Abrahams, Telkom Meeting About Retrenchments ‘Went Well’

JOHANNESBURG – Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has met with Telkom management to discuss the planned retrenchments of around 3,000 workers.
On Wednesday, unions received section 189 notices which will affect workers in the open-serve and consumer divisions.
Telkom’s Mooketsi Mocumi said management had met with Ndabeni-Abrahams to discuss the company’s planned retrenchments.
Mocumi said they had explained to Ndabeni-Abrahams that the weak economy and decline in fixed-line and fixed data revenues had a significant impact on the business.
“We will keep the minister and other stakeholders updated. The meeting went well.”
Ndabeni-Abrahams shared concerns about the planned cuts. Telkom has scheduled a meeting with union representatives at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for next week to discuss the next step.
More Stories
Calm Urged In Alex After Woman Killed In Crossfire Between Cops, Hijacker
Makgoba Clarifies Eskom Chair Appointment Announcement
Kganyago Announces Repo Rate Cut To 6.25%
Tito Mboweni Adamant Treasury Gave SAA Financial Support To Best Of Its Ability
Hawks Head Godfrey Lebeya No Longer Testifying At State Capture Inquiry
Transport Minister Mbalula: Urgent Change Needed At Prasa