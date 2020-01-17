Fri. Jan 17th, 2020

Ndabeni-Abrahams, Telkom Meeting About Retrenchments ‘Went Well’

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: GCIS.

JOHANNESBURG – Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has met with Telkom management to discuss the planned retrenchments of around 3,000 workers.

On Wednesday, unions received section 189 notices which will affect workers in the open-serve and consumer divisions.

Telkom’s Mooketsi Mocumi said management had met with Ndabeni-Abrahams to discuss the company’s planned retrenchments.

Mocumi said they had explained to Ndabeni-Abrahams that the weak economy and decline in fixed-line and fixed data revenues had a significant impact on the business.

“We will keep the minister and other stakeholders updated. The meeting went well.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams shared concerns about the planned cuts. Telkom has scheduled a meeting with union representatives at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for next week to discuss the next step.

EWN

