NCCC To Meet On Tuesday

EWN

6 hours ago 1 min read

As we approach Easter weekend, many South Africans have asked if there will be additional lockdown restrictions imposed.

The National Coronavirus Command Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss this.

There have been warnings of a possible third COVID-19 wave which experts say would be triggered by the Easter weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says an announcement will be made once they’ve received a report from the council.

“Restrictions in the light of the fear that there might be a third wave, in light of the holiday that we are going into that will be finalised by the National Coronavirus Command Council which meets tomorrow [Tuesday],” Ramaphosa said.

“If we find our people aren’t observing protocols and there are fears and concern that there will be a further surge, then we will have to reexamine our position and say, do we need further restrictions?

“The restrictions that we’ve come up with have helped to curb the continuing growth and the rise of the infections. Having said that, the matter is going to be discussed [Tuesday]… then a decision will be taken and an announcement will then be made.”

