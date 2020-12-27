NCCC Meets As COVID-19 Cases Climb

High-level meetings within the National Coronavirus Command Council are underway as concerns mount over the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections.
There are expectations that stricter restrictions will be announced in the coming days.
Over 11,500 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases in South Africa close to 1 million.
245 deaths were recorded on Saturday.
The South African Medical Association has also called for stricter regulations.
SAMA chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said South Africans are flouting the regulations to limit the spread of infection and putting the health system under strain.
