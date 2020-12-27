iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

NCCC Meets As COVID-19 Cases Climb

Minister Zweli Mkhize briefs the media on Government's further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria Photo Credit: GCIS

23 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

High-level meetings within the National Coronavirus Command Council are underway as concerns mount over the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections.

There are expectations that stricter restrictions will be announced in the coming days.

Over 11,500 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases in South Africa close to 1 million.

245 deaths were recorded on Saturday.

The South African Medical Association has also called for stricter regulations.

SAMA chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said South Africans are flouting the regulations to limit the spread of infection and putting the health system under strain.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Six Arrested For Mount Ayliff Shooting

9 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Positive Cases Rapidly Approaching 1 Million

9 hours ago
1 min read

SANDF Searching For Mount Ayliff Suspects

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Hits Highest Daily Covid-19 Infections

1 day ago
1 min read

Lifeguards Attacked At KZN Beach

2 days ago
4 min read

No Evidence That SA Variant Is More Dangerous Than UK Variant

2 days ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Infections Increase By 14 305

2 days ago
2 min read

CoCT Reminds Public To Adhere To Festive Season Safety Advice

2 days ago
1 min read

City Of CT Blames Land Invaders For Masiphumelele Fire

3 days ago
1 min read

Calls For Intervention At Beitbridge Border Post

3 days ago
1 min read

UK Imposes Flight Restrictions On South Africa

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Records A Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NCCC Meets As COVID-19 Cases Climb

23 seconds ago
2 min read

SA Fight Back Against Sri Lanka

4 mins ago
2 min read

Bamford Penalty Gives Leeds Win Over Burnley

8 mins ago
2 min read

West Ham Come Back Twice To Earn Draw Against Brighton

20 mins ago