NCC Says It’s Monitoring Recall Of Purity Baby Powder Products

The National Consumer Commission said that it was monitoring the recall of Purity Essentials Baby Powder products.
Tiger Brands has recalled the product as a precautionary measure after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder.
This is used as raw material in the production of finished powder products.
Products forming part of the recall include the 100-gram, 200-gram and 400-gram sizes of Purity Essentials Baby Powder.
The National Consumer Commission’s Thezi Mabuza has urged anyone in possession of the affected products to immediately discontinue use and return them for a refund.
More Stories
Only Way To Break Cycle Of Poverty Is Education – Sterne
Deadline Looms For Ramaphosa Lawyers To Give Sarb Answers
Premier Alan Winde Hands Over Provincial Policing Needs And Priorities Report To Minister Bheki Cele
President Ramaphosa to address the Local Government Association (SALGA) Council of Mayors Conference
A Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Former Head Of Mental Health Directorate, Makgabo Manamela
Western Cape Finance And Economic Opportunities On Improvements At Port Of Cape Town
Indian State Shuts 34 Schools After All Students Fail Exams
GDP Contraction, But Decline Not A Game Changer
Nigeria To Host Shelter Afrique’s 42nd AGM
Truss Becomes Britain’s New Prime Minister
Eskom Announces Stage 2 Blackouts Until Saturday
Limpopo ANC Endorses Ramphosa For Second Term