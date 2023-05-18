iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NBA Winner Raises Cameroonian Flag

1 hour ago 1 min read

After Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid finally achieved his dream of becoming the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) earlier this month, he said he wanted to inspire people across his native Cameroon and the wider continent. “I have always felt like I was a role model, especially to my Cameroonian and African people,” he told reporters. Embiid’s MVP title triumph means the player who left Cameroon in 2012 to pursue basketball in the US is just the second African to have been awarded the distinction after Nigeria’s Hakeem Olajuwon in 1994. The achievement highlights Cameroon’s success in the NBA. At the same time, the Cameroon national side has underperformed and it seems unlikely that Embiid will play for the Indomitable Lions.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled

1 hour ago
1 min read

A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry 

1 hour ago
1 min read

DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App

1 hour ago
1 min read

What’s the State of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Pension Savings?

1 hour ago
1 min read

South African Food Entrepreneur Accuses KFC of Stealing

1 hour ago
1 min read

Violence in Sudan Spreads

1 hour ago
1 min read

One of the Largest Combined Debt and Equity Raises in the African Tech Sector

1 hour ago
1 min read

Chess Becomes Tool to Beat Poverty

1 hour ago
1 min read

British Activist Wants Same Help Given to Ukrainians Offered to Sudanese Fleeing Civil War

1 day ago
1 min read

Ex Ghanaian President’s Third Attempt at a Comeback

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Look’s Into Gold Mafia Ring

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled

1 hour ago
1 min read

A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry 

1 hour ago
1 min read

DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App

1 hour ago

Share