NatJoints Tells Looters To Return Stolen Goods Or Risk Arrest

19 seconds ago 1 min read

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) calls on looters to return all stolen property or risk arrest.

NatJoints, the SAPS, and the State Security Agency have welcomed tip-offs received on the MySAPS app, and in calls from community members in Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng.

Because of these tip-offs, the integrated security forces have recovered volumes of suspected stolen property.

Since the violence erupted, a total of 3,407 suspects have been arrested on various charges, and 1,122 people are expected to appear in various courts.

People buying looted goods are warned that they will be held accountable for having stolen property.

