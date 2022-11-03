Nationwide Public Sector Strike Looms

Public sector workers are on the cusp of a nationwide strike.
Four unions at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council have been given certificates of non-resolution after wage negotiations deadlocked.
They include the Nehawu, Denosa, Popcru and Hospersa.
At the same time, The Public Servants Association is preparing for a full-blown strike next week.
It served government with a notice of intention to strike last month.
Together the unions represent over 800,000 public sector workers.
Labour has rejected government’s 3 percent wage offer with a R1,000 gratuity payment till March.
