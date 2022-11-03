iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nationwide Public Sector Strike Looms

24 mins ago 1 min read

Public sector workers are on the cusp of a nationwide strike.

Four unions at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council have been given certificates of non-resolution after wage negotiations deadlocked.

They include the Nehawu, Denosa, Popcru and Hospersa.

At the same time, The Public Servants Association is preparing for a full-blown strike next week.

It served government with a notice of intention to strike last month.

Together the unions represent over 800,000 public sector workers.

Labour has rejected government’s 3 percent wage offer with a R1,000 gratuity payment till March.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

US Calls For Iran To Be Removed From UN Women’s Rights Commission

4 mins ago
3 min read

Ethiopia Peace Deal Hailed As First Step To End Africa’s Deadliest Conflict

5 mins ago
1 min read

Very Slim Chance Of Getting E-tolls Refund – OUTA

30 mins ago
1 min read

‘Ekurhuleni Serial Rapist’ Details Crimes

36 mins ago
1 min read

Death Toll Of Alleged Illegal Miners In Krugersdorp Rises To 21

39 mins ago
4 min read

Modi To Visit India’s Bridge Collapse Site As Families Mourn

2 days ago
4 min read

South Korea Admits Failures In Crowd Crush, Amid Rising Anger

2 days ago
1 min read

SAHRC Concerned Not Enough Is Being Done To Help KZN Flood Victims

2 days ago
1 min read

Transnet Lifts Force Majeure At All Port Terminals

2 days ago
1 min read

Matshela Koko Granted R300,000 Bail

6 days ago
1 min read

Experts Warn People To Be Cautious After United States Embassy Notice

6 days ago
1 min read

Mpofu Withdraws As Mkhwebane’s Legal Counsel

6 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

The Truth About Leaving Debt Review

6 seconds ago
3 min read

US Calls For Iran To Be Removed From UN Women’s Rights Commission

4 mins ago
3 min read

Ethiopia Peace Deal Hailed As First Step To End Africa’s Deadliest Conflict

5 mins ago
1 min read

Nationwide Public Sector Strike Looms

24 mins ago

Share