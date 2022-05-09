Nations of Nostalgia: African Music, Across the Diaspora

In the not too distant past, Africans in the diaspora were literally starved for music from home. Apart from stocking up on mix tapes during their visits back to the continent, there wasn’t much opportunity to hear the latest tunes from home. Today, however, African music has developed a huge global following, and radios around the world feature it as a staple. Access to African music has exploded in the last two decades. A quick pass on Spotify or YouTube yields countless Ugandan music playlists organised by year and genre, and with the influence of Nigerian artists on global pop and South Africa’s amapiano and gqom tearing up clubs internationally, the Western visibility of music from the continent has reached unprecedented levels. The pendulum of cultural influence has swung so far the other way that if you made a mixtape of American radio hits today, there would be African pop on it.
SOURCE: DJ MAG
More Stories
Skating through Mozambique
The Wild Side of Mauritius
The Most Luxurious Restaurants in Africa to Bookmark for your Travel this Year
Did You Know that there is also an African Venice?
June is Best for Hiking to Gorilla Sanctuaries in Rwanda
Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine
Luxury Fashion House, Gucci, Collaborates with Cinthia Sifa Mulanga for Its Latest Campaign
Nollywood Stars Turn Out for Netflix Premiere of Blood Sisters
The New Vanguard: South Africa’s Rising Stars in Fashion
Artisanal and Small-scale Mining in Africa has Grown Significantly in Recent Decades
Top 3 Trading Apps available to Kenyan Traders Right Now
Dangote’s New Business Came at the Right Time