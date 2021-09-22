iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nationalising Rabat’s State Entities

6 hours ago 1 min read

Morocco plans to set up state-owned utilities in charge of water, electricity and sewage management to replace local subsidiaries of French companies Veolia and Suez, an interior ministry official told reporters. Contracts with Suez subsidiary Lydec, a Casablanca-listed company, and with Veolia-owned Redal and Amendis will not be renewed after they expire in 2026 and 2027, Mustapha El Hadi of the interior ministry told the media. Employees of the utilities currently operating will join the state companies to be created in each region, he said. A law will be enacted soon to lay the legal basis for this reform, he said.

SOURCE: REUTERS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

When One Trial Ends Another Opens for South Africa’s Former President

6 hours ago
1 min read

China Follows DRC’s Lead on Mining Regulations

6 hours ago
1 min read

Namibian Protesters Call for Talks Before Accepting Berlin’s Deal

6 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria has been Grappling with a Growing Drug Problem

6 hours ago
1 min read

Kigali Snubs Belgium Over Jailed Hotelier

6 hours ago
1 min read

How African States Can Take Advantage of the Growing Demand of Cashews

6 hours ago
1 min read

Proceeds from Seized Assets to Fund Malabo’s Vaccination Programme

6 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum’s Transition Rocked by Coup Attempt

6 hours ago
1 min read

What a ‘Day of Peace’ Looks Like in Nigeria

6 hours ago
1 min read

Richard Branson’s Oasis in Morocco Gets Top Prize

3 days ago
1 min read

The UK Keeps South Africa on its Red List for Travel

3 days ago
1 min read

A Boost to Park Conservation Across Africa

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Regulator Approves Controversial Floating Power Plants

3 hours ago
1 min read

Experts Warn Of Public Health Disaster In Durban

3 hours ago
Sassa grant
1 min read

Pick n Pay To Dispense Grants

3 hours ago
5 min read

Airbnb Announces Three-Year Commitment to Empower a New Generation of Entrepreneurs Through Inclusive Economic Recovery in South Africa

3 hours ago