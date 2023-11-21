National Youth Development Agency Through The National Youth Service Opens Applications For 20 000 Youth Opportunities

The NYDA, working under the banner of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI), is pleased to announce the opening of applications for 20 000 paid service opportunities for the second phase of the National Youth Service.

The National Youth Service component of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention has delivered 47 234 service opportunities to young people in the 2022/23 financial year with 12 546 young people exiting the programme for longer termed opportunities.

This makes the programme the largest scale youth service programme implemented in South Africa’s democratic history and one of the largest service programmes globally. More importantly, the programme has successfully transitioned young people into more sustainable opportunities showcasing the programme’s ability, in spite of a low growth economy to transition youth from service into sustainable employment.

The young people on the NYS programme are engaged in service activities which sharpen their skills, increase their employability status and also uplift their communities through programmes anchored in:

Sports, Recreation, Arts and Entertainment

Learner Support Programmes

Social Support and Care Services

Surveys and Digital Mapping

Food Security and Child Nutrition

Community Works and Greening Programmes

Early Childhood Development

Through the National Youth Service programme, young people have gained access to a network of mentorship opportunities, employer matching services, work readiness programmes, economic activity networks as well as ongoing support for them to apply to multiple longer term opportunities.

The Presidential Youth Employment Intervention through the NYS is South Africa’s most comprehensive effort to address youth unemployment to date. Its goal is to enable more young people to transition from learning to earning. It seeks to coordinate, accelerate, and enhance existing programmes and unblock pathways to employment, training and youth enterprise.

Since the introduction of the PYEI, South Africa has seen eight consecutive quarters of decreases in youth unemployment.

Young people are encouraged to raise their hands and volunteer in the second cohort of the National Youth Service by registering to be a part of this impactful and life changing network.

Sign up for the National Youth Service on our zero-rated portal SAYouth.Mobi to access these opportunities by the 29th of November 2023.

SAYouth.Mobi is a zero-rated platform for young people seeking opportunities to transition from learning to earning. Young people are encouraged to access the platform and to engage with various opportunity providers offering various forms of employment, training and mentorship programmes.