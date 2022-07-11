National Taxi Alliance Pleads With Government To Help Ease Economic Blow

The National Taxi Alliance is pleading with government to help ease the economic blow for commuters and taxi owners in the wake of a series of sharp price hikes.

The call by the NTA comes after the taxi industry plans to increase fares by between 25% and 30% because of the rising fuel costs.

The latest fuel hike tipped the cost of petrol to over R25 per litre.

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele said the alliance has written to the Minerals and Energy Department to ease fuel levies.

Share with your network!