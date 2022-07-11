iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

National Taxi Alliance Pleads With Government To Help Ease Economic Blow

10 seconds ago 1 min read

The National Taxi Alliance is pleading with government to help ease the economic blow for commuters and taxi owners in the wake of a series of sharp price hikes.

The call by the NTA comes after the taxi industry plans to increase fares by between 25% and 30% because of the rising fuel costs.

The latest fuel hike tipped the cost of petrol to over R25 per litre.

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele said the alliance has written to the Minerals and Energy Department to ease fuel levies.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

Mkhwebane
1 min read

Public Protector’s Office Won’t Fund Mkhwebane’s Suspension Appeal

3 days ago
1 min read

Saftu Plans National Strike

3 days ago
1 min read

Gordhan warns of State Capture 2.0

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 463 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

DA Asks Government For Clarity Around Electricity Exports

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC To Review Cadre Deployment

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 657 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

R1bn Needed To Fund New Wage Deal With Workers – Eskom

5 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Eases Power Cuts But Warns It’s A Long Road To Recovery

5 days ago
1 min read

Action Society Accuses Cele of Politicising Crime

5 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 384 New Covid-19 Cases In SA

5 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Unions Expected To Report Back On Decision On Eskom Wage Offer

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

National Taxi Alliance Pleads With Government To Help Ease Economic Blow

10 seconds ago
3 min read

Wimbledon Final Proves Too Steep A Hill For Kyrgios To Climb

13 hours ago
3 min read

Ferrari’s Leclerc Wins In Austria After Late Scare

13 hours ago
3 min read

Djokovic Tames Fiery Kyrgios To Continue Wimbledon Love Story

13 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer