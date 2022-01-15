iAfrica

National State Of Disaster unnecessary – Madhi

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at a briefing on the coronavirus in Pretoria on 28 May 2020. Picture: EWN

11 hours ago

The extension of the National State of Disaster for a further month is unnecessary, according to Vaccinology Professor Shabir Madhi.

Madhi says the country is over the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccinology Professor, Shabir Madhi, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University, spoke with eNCA’s Sally Burdett about the coronavirus in South Africa.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that the state of disaster is now set to expire on 15 February.

Meanwhile, it will be known by month-end if COVID-19 vaccinations will be compulsory, according to Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

Speaking to eNCA, he said the task team set up to deal with the issue has already discussed it with several stakeholders, and proposals have been received.

The Minister says as things stand, the vaccination rate remains low.

The Health Department reported 5,244 new COVID-19 infections countrywide. 

