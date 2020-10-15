National State Of Disaster Extended

Share with your network!

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the National State of Disaster by a month.

Dlamini-Zuma signed a gazette on Wednesday confirming the extension of the Covid-19-enforced state of disaster, which was due to expire on Thursday.

Lockdown will now continue until 15 November 2020.

Dlamini-Zuma said that the extension took into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the health crisis.

Read The Extension Notice Here

