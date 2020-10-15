iAfrica

National State Of Disaster Extended

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma briefs media on COVID-19 level 1 lockdown regulations, 18 September 2020 Photo Credit: GCIS

5 hours ago 1 min read

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the National State of Disaster by a month.

Dlamini-Zuma signed a gazette on Wednesday confirming the extension of the Covid-19-enforced state of disaster, which was due to expire on Thursday.

Lockdown will now continue until 15 November 2020.

Dlamini-Zuma said that the extension took into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the health crisis.

Read The Extension Notice Here

