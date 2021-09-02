iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

National State Of Disaster Extended Until 15 October

Minister of the Presidency Mondli Gungubele

6 seconds ago 1 min read

Cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster until 15 October. Following a briefing of the Department of Health on Wednesday.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele confirmed that the government was looking at the possibility of vaccine passports as one of the ways of containing the pandemic.

“The approach of government is that in dealing with the measures against COVID we must be as indiscriminate as possible, we must be as objective as possible and scientific rationale must govern us – but the issue of a vaccine passport is one of the innovative ideas that are going to be attended to as we look at the total package of innovative ideas on how to set the country free so that the economy can start flourishing.”

“Cabinet noted the decline in new infections, as well as hospital admissions and reported death cases. Cabinet however noted the increase in infection reproduction rates. The Department of Health assured Cabinet that more work is being done to understand and contain the reported school cluster outbreaks, particularly in the Eastern Cape” stated Gungubele.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Guptas Failed To Capture Prasa – Montana

8 mins ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

No Vaccine, No Alcohol – Tshwane Mayor

10 mins ago
1 min read

Maape Set To Become North West Premier Next Week

12 mins ago
Sassa grant
1 min read

Over 11m Grant Applications Received

16 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Withdraws Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

1 day ago
1 min read

Khanyile To Spend Another Week In Jail

1 day ago
1 min read

Khusela Diko To Return To Public Service

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 7 086 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Small Petrol Price Increase For September

2 days ago
2 min read

New Variant Not Yet Of Concern – NICD

2 days ago
1 min read

DA opens case against KZN Health MEC

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Begins Public Hearings On Cannabis Bill

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

National State Of Disaster Extended Until 15 October

6 seconds ago
1 min read

Guptas Failed To Capture Prasa – Montana

8 mins ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

No Vaccine, No Alcohol – Tshwane Mayor

10 mins ago
1 min read

Maape Set To Become North West Premier Next Week

12 mins ago