National State Of Disaster Extended Until 15 October

Cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster until 15 October. Following a briefing of the Department of Health on Wednesday.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele confirmed that the government was looking at the possibility of vaccine passports as one of the ways of containing the pandemic.

“The approach of government is that in dealing with the measures against COVID we must be as indiscriminate as possible, we must be as objective as possible and scientific rationale must govern us – but the issue of a vaccine passport is one of the innovative ideas that are going to be attended to as we look at the total package of innovative ideas on how to set the country free so that the economy can start flourishing.”

“Cabinet noted the decline in new infections, as well as hospital admissions and reported death cases. Cabinet however noted the increase in infection reproduction rates. The Department of Health assured Cabinet that more work is being done to understand and contain the reported school cluster outbreaks, particularly in the Eastern Cape” stated Gungubele.

