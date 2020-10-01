iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

National Shutdown Still On The Cards – Nehawu

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A national shutdown by public servants in the health sector is still a possibility.

Union Nehawu wants the national government to withdraw a Labour Court bid to declare unlawful a 2018 agreement about salary increases.

Nehawu has met with President Cyril Ramphosa and some of his cabinet ministers.

The union said the president wants high-level talks to take place between now and the end of October to come to a solution.

Nehawu deputy general-secretary December Mavuso said, “the discussion we’ll have is not about reviewing that resolution. Whether it is a high-level meeting or not, it’s about making sure that the agreement is honoured.”

The union refused to accept explanations from the government that there is no money for the increases, saying corruption indicates money is available.

“From the coffers where money is stolen from, there is money,” Nehawu general-secretary Zola Saphetha said.

“You can’t steal if there is no money.”

Previously Nehawu threatened a nationwide if more mechanisms are not put in place to protect workers. 

Nehawu said its members have been exposed to poor working conditions and low-quality PPE.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith To Appear In Court For Corruption

8 mins ago
2 min read

SA International Borders Are Open

42 mins ago
1 min read

1 767 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

54 mins ago
1 min read

Government Reveals List Of High-Risk Countries Not Allowed To Enter South Africa

16 hours ago
2 min read

Phase 3 Clinical Trial For Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Commences In South Africa

20 hours ago
1 min read

R85m Corruption Case Involving 22 SAPS Officers Postponed

1 day ago
1 min read

Business Rescue Practitioners Suspend SAA Operations

1 day ago
2 min read

President Calls For National Action To Restore Employment

1 day ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Update in Numbers

1 day ago
1 min read

Intense Cold Front Expected To Hit The Cape From Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Lost 2.2 Million Jobs In Second Quarter

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Maintenance Workers To Strike

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

National Shutdown Still On The Cards – Nehawu

2 mins ago
1 min read

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith To Appear In Court For Corruption

8 mins ago
2 min read

SA International Borders Are Open

42 mins ago
1 min read

1 767 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

54 mins ago