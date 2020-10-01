National Shutdown Still On The Cards – Nehawu

Share with your network!

A national shutdown by public servants in the health sector is still a possibility.

Union Nehawu wants the national government to withdraw a Labour Court bid to declare unlawful a 2018 agreement about salary increases.

Nehawu has met with President Cyril Ramphosa and some of his cabinet ministers.

The union said the president wants high-level talks to take place between now and the end of October to come to a solution.



Nehawu deputy general-secretary December Mavuso said, “the discussion we’ll have is not about reviewing that resolution. Whether it is a high-level meeting or not, it’s about making sure that the agreement is honoured.”

The union refused to accept explanations from the government that there is no money for the increases, saying corruption indicates money is available.



“From the coffers where money is stolen from, there is money,” Nehawu general-secretary Zola Saphetha said.

“You can’t steal if there is no money.”

Previously Nehawu threatened a nationwide if more mechanisms are not put in place to protect workers.

Nehawu said its members have been exposed to poor working conditions and low-quality PPE.

