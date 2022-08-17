National Lotteries Commissioner Mampane Resigns

The board of the National Lotteries Commission says it notes the resignation of the Commissioner.

Thabang Mampane has quit with immediate effect.

Her five-year contract was due to end next month.

However, there are questions about her resignation after a GroundUp investigation cited irregularities involving the purchase of her house.

A GroundUp investigation revealed that lottery funding meant to build a Limpopo school damaged by fire was used to pay for her house in a luxury estate near Hartbeespoort.

GroundUp said that its investigation found that this was one of several such houses bought with lottery money.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is also looking into widespread irregularities at the National Lotteries Commission.

The crime-fighting unit raided several NLC offices in 2020.

It resulted in the freezing of the assets of several people and non-profit and private companies.

The commission says it’s busy appointing a new commissioner.

