National Convention Needed To Decide On Purpose Of GNU – Maimane

As discussions about roles within the Government of National Unity (GNU) drag on, Build One South Africa (BOSA) is urging the president to convene a national meeting involving all 18 parties represented in Parliament.

Mmusi Maimane, the leader of BOSA, revealed that he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday morning to propose such a convention to clarify the purpose, agenda, and scope of the GNU.

“It was evident there was a clear deadlock between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) over government positions and access to state power,” Maimane noted.

“These parties need to urgently convene in order to devise a plan of what the next administration is going to look like. That plan needs to take elements coming from the National Development Plan and ultimately the inputs of South Africans.”

According to Maimane, a national convention represents the most democratic and transparent method to form consensus on the structure of a new national government focused on values and effective governance.

“The government that is established can execute that plan with the right individuals serving in Cabinet for that plan, or alternatively that Parliament plays its oversight role to ensure that plan is held to.”

Maimane warned that without such a convention, the ongoing negotiations for the GNU would simply devolve into bargaining for positions.

Currently, BOSA has not aligned itself with the ten parties that have already joined the GNU.