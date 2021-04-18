iAfrica

Nathi Mthethwa To Strip CSA Of Its Powers

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa briefing media to update the nation on the criteria and the application process of the second wave of the COVID-19 Relief Fund [Photp:GCIS

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa will this week ban Cricket South Africa from being the authority that runs the sport in country after the organisation failed to vote for the necessary amendments to allow a restructuring of CSA’s administration.

In a statement released early Sunday morning, Mthethwa described the CSA Members Council’s decision as disappointing. The statement added that he was left with no option but to “exercise his rights in terms of section 13(5) of the Sports Act.”

That section of the Act allows the Minister to remove recognition of the federation as the authority of the sport and that the department will no longer provide funding for the organisation.

The International Cricket Council too, will not take kindly to government’s intervention. Mthethwa’s office has kept the ICC informed about the affairs around CSA, but the international body has the right also to ban South Africa.

Mthethwa’s decision follows a dramatic Special General Meeting on Saturday where key amendments to CSA’s Memorandum of Incorporation were set to be ratified.

Originally nine presidents agreed to the changes. However at the vote on Saturday, that changed.

