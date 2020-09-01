iAfrica

Nathaniel Julies’ Family Demand Justice

The family of Nathaniel Julies have said that the two officers accused of his murder should be denied bail.

Caylene Whiteboy and Simon Ndyalvane appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday after they were arrested on Friday.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy were charged with murder, possession of prohibited ammunition, defeating the ends of justice and discharging a firearm in public.

Family and residents blamed the two for killing Nathaniel Julies,who had Down syndrome, but the authorities said that he was caught in the crossfire during alleged gang violence.

Julies’ grandfather claimed Nathaniel had done nothing wrong and was standing alone when he was shot at close range, before being dragged inside the police van.

They’re expected back in court on 10 September.

